atiku-vs-wike:-pdp-opens-up-on-reconciliation-efforts

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has opened up on the ongoing efforts to reconcile its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said efforts are ongoing to reconcile Atiku and Wike.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Ologunagba said misunderstanding within a family is a normal thing, NAN reports.

He, however, noted that the capacity to handle such misunderstanding would always make the difference.

“In PDP we believe that people should speak. We don’t give instructions. We allow issues to be discussed openly and that’s what we’re doing. The processes of the party is working well.

“We are competent in our processes. It might be slow, by the expectations of other people but within our democratic process, it is ongoing.

“It is a work in progress. We are making progress. We are very certain we will do well. Not just for the party but for the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

Wike has been aggrieved with Atiku over the choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate.

The governor, who came second during the PDP’s presidential primary election, wanted to be the party’s presidential running mate.

But, Atiku said he settled for the best individual who would deliver in 2023.