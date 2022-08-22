atiku-vs-wike:-bot-chairman,-jibrin-reveals-when-ayu-would-step-down-as-pdp-national-chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Board of Trustees, BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin, has said that it was unfair to have a presidential candidate and National Chairman of the party from the north.

But the BoT Chairman suggested that the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, would only step aside after Atiku Abubakar has been declared President of Nigeria in 2023.

There has been a crisis in the party over its current leadership set up, as all the key offices of the main opposition party are being held by Northerners.

The party’s presidential candidate, the national Chairman, the board of trustees Chairman and other relevant positions are occupied by members from the North.

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the Presidential candidate to be from the North and the party Chairman to be from the North and the BoT Chairman also from the North,” Jibrin said on Channels Television.

He added, “but look at what is there, I have a tenure of five years and I’ve spent four and a half years already. Only six months remaining for me but I know I can go any time. Definitely, I can sacrifice my position.

“If an election has been held and Atiku has been declared as president in 2023, why would he [Ayu] not leave. Whether he likes it or not, he must leave.

“For me, I’m too eager to leave. What I’m saying is that we should wait until this committee set up to reconcile Wike and Atiku has finished their work, then we’ll now go ahead to address the other complaints. Asking him to resign now will not answer the question.”