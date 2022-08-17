Home NEWS Atiku sends message to Ibrahim Babangida
NEWSNews Africa

Atiku sends message to Ibrahim Babangida

by News
3 views
atiku-sends-message-to-ibrahim-babangida

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, sent best wishes to former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 81st birthday on August 17, 2022.

Atiku joined family, friends, and associates of Babangida in celebrating another year heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wished the former leader many more years in good health and vitality,

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, Atiku wrote: “Dear General,

“One year has rolled by since you were ushered into the Octogenarian club. We continue to thank the Almighty Allah for His watch over you. May He remain your source of strength, wisdom and grace. Many more years in good health and vitality, dear General.

“Hearty cheers from my family and I to you and all yours. –AA.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

JUST IN: Electricity Workers Suspend Strike For Two...

2023: We’ll shut down Abuja for Peter Obi...

Transfer: Chelsea’s Boehly eager to offload England star

Udiroko Festival not idolatory – Ewi of Ado

Usman’s revelations: Dambazau should expose those behind plot...

Transfer: Casemiro interested in Man United move

BREAKING: Emirates suspends air flights to Nigeria

Electricity workers’ strike threatens national security, fragile economy

Transfer: Real Madrid set astonishing asking price for...

EPL: Fantastic, he’ll score goals – Wright-Phillips hails...

Leave a Reply