FORMER Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigerians were eagerly awaiting the return of the Peoples Democratic Party to power come 2023.

He said this in an interview with newsmen, in Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

The former PDP Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections spoke after a meeting with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at his private residence earlier on Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

The statement was titled, ‘Nigerians are waiting for PDP to take over power in 2023-Atiku.’

Ebiri, quoted Atiku as telling newsmen at Government House, Port Harcourt, that the meeting with Wike was fruitful.

Atiku was quoted as saying, “Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party.

“So, that we can take over the government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return.”

On Nigeria’s security challenges, Atiku described the situation as dire.

He said, “I have never seen it (insecurity) this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst.

“Why don’t you give us time? We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes. We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it.”

