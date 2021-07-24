Home NEWS Athletes who’ve had to drop out because of Covid-19
NEWSNews America

Athletes who’ve had to drop out because of Covid-19

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
athletes-who’ve-had-to-drop-out-because-of-covid-19

Competition began Wednesday, more than a year after the original start date after the Games were delayed due to the pandemic.

But with Covid-19 still spreading unchecked in Japan, organizers have been forced to take unprecedented steps to keep competitors and the public safe.

    Why we're still seeing Covid-19 cases among top athletes

    Athletes who contracted coronavirus have seen their Olympic dreams dashed. Some tested positive in Japan, some before coming.

      These are the athletes we know who have publicly dropped out due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

        Team USA: 5

        Bradley Beal — Men’s basketball (Placed in health and safety protocol but hasn’t publicly disclosed a positive Covid-19 test)

          Taylor Crabb — Men’s beach volleyball

          Kara Eaker — Women’s gymnastics

          Coco Gauff — Women’s tennis

          Katie Lou Samuelson — Women’s 3×3 basketball

          Team Czech Republic: 6

          Barbora Hermannova — Women’s beach volleyball (Ruled out because her partner Sluková-Nausch tested positive for Covid.)

          Simon Nausch — Coach, women’s beach volleyball

          Ondrej Perusic — Men’s beach volleyball

          Michal Schlegel — Men’s cycling

          Pavel Širuček — Men’s table tennis

          Markéta Sluková-Nausch — Women’s beach volleyball

          Team Great Britain: 3

          Dan Evans — Men’s tennis

          Amber Hill — Women’s shooting

          Johanna Konta — Women’s tennis

          Team Mexico: 2

          Hector Velazquez — Baseball

          Sammy Solis — Baseball

          Team Netherlands: 2

          Finn Florijn — Men’s rowing

          Candy Jacobs — Women’s skateboarding

          Team South Africa: 2

          Kamohelo Mahlatsi — Men’s football

          Thabiso Monyane — Men’s football

          Team Australia: 1

          Alex de Minaur — Men’s tennis

          Team Chile: 1

          Fernanda Aguirre — Women’s taekwondo

          Team Portugal: 1

          Frederico Morais — Men’s surfing

            Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee): 1

            Ilya Borodin — Men’s Swimming

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            China’s Yang Qian has won gold in the...

            Opinion: Opening Ceremony for the ages? That’s an...

            Olympic events to watch this weekend

            Tokyo Olympics hand out 1st gold medal

            Why North Korea is so afraid of K-pop

            How Taiwan is trying to defend against a...

            New Capitol Police chief says he’d be ‘a...

            Tokyo 2020 isn’t the first Olympics to battle...

            Bumble match turns in January 6 suspect who...

            Trump ally Tom Barrack strikes a $250 million...

            Leave a Reply