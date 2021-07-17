athletes-could-face-the-warmest-olympic-games-in-decades

(CNN) With the Olympic Games opening ceremonies less than a week away, all eyes will be on the weather forecast.

Athletes try to train in conditions that will be similar to what they will face in Japan, but we all know that sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t always play nice.

Pressure has been mounting for years as the concerns of heat in the region loomed on the Games.

Looking back to all the Olympic Games dating to 1984 in Los Angeles, Tokyo’s average high temperature is warmest and it is also the wettest for the two weeks of competition.

The average temperature combined with humidity in Tokyo has the potential to make these games feel even hotter than Atlanta and Athens.