Atari Switches Focus Again To Make “Premium” PC and Console Games – Screen Rant

Atari is changing yet again, moving away from mobile and free-to-play games and focusing on creating “premium” games for PC and consoles.

Moving away from its original direction, Atari is pivoting away from free-to-play games in favor of “premium” games for PC and consoles. Atari most recently revealed its first console in nearly 30 years with the Atari VCS. Though the game system was released to middling reviews, the company appears to be making an effort to go back to what made it popular in the first place – console gaming. Atari also introduced its plans for an Atari Casino in 2020 and luxury hotels around the world. The casino would be online only, with real-world and cryptocurrencies accepted to play games on the Ethereum blockchain.

With the casino, Atari was also looking to invest more in the crypto market. Using “Atari Tokens,” the company’s cryptocurrency, players could play lottery games inspired by classic games from the 80s. Atari Token is also a part of its plan to develop its crypto services, mirroring other companies using cryptocurrencies and blockchain to monetize gaming more than ever before. NFTs are also a part of its plan, selling nostalgia at a premium, much like Sega and other media companies have done over the past year. However, as of this writing, none of the plans for the hotels have moved forward, and no new information about the Atari Token is available.

As reported by gamesindustry, Atari is now moving away from mobile and free-to-play games and focusing on delivering “premium” games for PCs and consoles. Although the company is not canceling all of its current mobile or free-to-play titles, those underperforming will be axed. Games with high enough player bases will have continued support. The Atari Casino is also being scrapped as a result of this change with no mention of the hotel plans. Atari’s CEO Wade J. Rosen plans for its new game lineup to start releasing within the fiscal year, ending March 2022. Rosen, who was recently appointed as CEO, said this:

“Our intent with any gaming experience is to provide accessible and joyful moments of meaningful play. That’s the core of Atari and what binds our history with our future. To that end, we feel that premium gaming is better representative of this type of gaming experience and the Atari DNA.“

The new games will be available on the Atari VCS. Atari is also planning to dive into TV production, but what those plans entail is unknown. Hopefully, this new direction for the company will revive the once prominent force in the gaming industry. Nostalgia alone isn’t going to keep the corporate giant afloat, but new titles in from its multitudes of game franchises can. Atari has published a swath of memorable games over the years, including Rollercoaster Tycoon and the Dragon Ball Z Budokai series in the early 2000s. Now, with a new focus, Atari could regain its status in the gaming world.

Nevertheless, Atari‘s survival up to this point is impressive. The company may not be what it once was, but its new focus on what can be assumed is AA to AAA game development is a step in the right direction. That is, as long as its new games don’t rely too heavily on the implementation of cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

