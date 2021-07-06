At Wimbledon, the Women’s Quarterfinals Have Just One Past Champ – The New York Times

WIMBLEDON, England — For nearly an hour on Monday, No. 1 Court was rocking as Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old from Britain, continued to make the most of her Wimbledon debut.

She was holding her own from the baseline against Ajla Tomljanovic, a hard-hitting Australian veteran who is 10 years her elder. Raducanu was striking the ball with authority and reveling in the support of the crowd, just as she did all last week.

But after losing the first set, 4-6, and then trailing by 0-3 in the second, she had to leave the court with what tournament officials later described as “difficulty breathing.” She did not return.

There would be no more winners or roars on Monday as Tomljanovic, not Raducanu, advanced to her first Grand Slam singles quarterfinal. Raducanu did not give a news conference or release a statement after her withdrawal.