Participating in

SCO

NSAs meeting in

Tashkent

, deputy

NSA Vikram Misri

called for combating terrorism, terror financing, transnational organised crime, illicit drug trafficking and also for strengthening information security.

The SCO meeting was held in the run up to the summit next month that will likely see the participation of

PM Narendra Modi

along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.