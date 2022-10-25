‘At my first psychic reading I met my secret spirit guide who predicts marriage and twins’

When you think of a psychic, chances are the image that springs to mind is a mysterious veiled lady cradling a crystal ball in an incense-filled room.

While sceptics scoff at messages from the spirit world, demand is as high as ever. After a two-year pandemic and with energy bills sky-rocketing, it’s no wonder we’re craving good news about the future! One of my colleagues even turned to Paul from S Club 7, who now offers psychic readings.

I’ve suffered a tragic loss and, like most millenials, have struggled with my path in life. Should I have kids now? Should we buy a house? Will I ever feel less anxious?!

I’d never had a psychic reading before. While I was excited and hopeful for a message, I must admit I was unsure whether or not I believed. Thankfully, ‘The People’s Medium’ Emma Kinsey (who does not cradle a crystal ball or smell of incense!) was on hand to explain what the future might hold for me…

Psychic Emma Kinsey

Such is life after the pandemic, my reading takes place over the phone with Emma chirpily explaining the process. As a medium, she has worked with celebrities like Gemma Oaten and Michelle Heaton, so I knew I was in good hands.

To make it all the more authentic, Emma has no prior knowledge of who I am.

For the next 30 minutes, I’d hear details from my past, present and future plus (I hoped) messages from loved ones who’d passed over.

Emma shuffles her cards and asks me to stop her when I’m ready – it’s my reading, so she puts me in control.

Medium Emma has worked with celebrities like Ge​​mma Oaten and Michelle Heaton

Sensing my energy through the phone, she reveals her first finding: “Do people come to you with their worries? You’re a natural healer. It’s in your voice. You might find yourself healing as a career in the future.”

It makes sense, as my job involves interviewing people who’ve been through trauma and are sharing their stories to me. Regardless, it’s good to know I’ve got a plan B and it seems, a plan C.

“I feel like you’re going to work in TV in the future. There might be a big opportunity so keep that in your mind.”

Moving on, Emma asks: “Do you have a February passing in your family? There’s a man showing me his chest area. He’s an important spirit in your life. He’s been looking after you your whole life and wants you to know that.”

She’s right, my grandad passed from lung cancer when I was 12. But it’s not the only familiar name to crop up. Emma queries a ‘Jon’ connected to me – that’s my nickname (don’t ask…) – plus a Michael, who’s one of my best friends.

Then things start getting really weird.

Time will tell if Emma’s predictions are true

“I’ve got the soulmate tarot card here. Engagement could be around the corner,” suggests Emma.

I’ve been with my other half for a decade. Perhaps he’s got a ring hidden away in our little flat. A girl can dream!

“Have you ever been to Italy? I keep seeing memories of you and your boyfriend. He loves red wine, doesn’t he? Your grandad is telling me you’ve found your soulmate.”

This is bizarre, she’s spot on. Every year I take my boyfriend Clive to Italy for his birthday, and we’re going at the end of the month. Emma tells me Clive is a logical and financially-minded man (correct) and we’re looking to buy a house in the near future. We are!

I’m told to keep the name David in my mind, as I may meet this man in my future. And I must think about someone I know who loves chips. I think that’s just about everyone I know…including me.

Emma Kinsey has been dubbed ‘The People’s Medium’

Meanwhile, Emma scopes: “You or your partner may have known a man who died on a motorbike. And there’s a chance twins will arrive in your family.”

There’s a lot here that doesn’t resonate, now, but Emma assures me all will become clear in time. I really hope those twins aren’t for me!

Emma’s overall message for me is a positive one. My life might be in a scramble (bang on), but I will get my happily ever after.

“You’ve had tough times and you’ve lost your confidence, but you’re moving on and the world is at your feet. Go and make your grandad proud.”

Putting down the phone, I’m left buzzing with a million thoughts whirring in my head. How could Emma have known about Italy? Who’s this person who loves chips? Am I about to get engaged?

Time will tell if Emma’s predictions are true and while a part of me is still unsure about what I’ve heard, I can’t deny, she knew things about me that she couldn’t find anywhere else!

