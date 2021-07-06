“At least there is constant electricity & I can Tweet” – Alex Ekubo says as he declares Cameroon his second home

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to social media to reveal that Cameroon is fast becoming his second home.

According to the actor who is set to get married in November, Cameroon is a relatively good country because there is constant electricity and he can freely use popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The 35-year-old actor also noted that since Nigerian singers have chosen Ghana as their “second home”, Nigerian actors should settle for Cameroon.

Sharing a photo of him standing in front of Douala airport in Cameroon, Alex wrote,

“Cameroon is fast becoming my second home. At least there is constant electricity & I can Tweet. As musicians don carry Ghana, Oya Nollywood make we face Cameroon. 🇨🇲 ❤️”

See his post below;

In an earlier post, Alex took a swipe at the Federal Government of Nigeria as he stated that he is leaving Nigeria for a country where the government doesn’t need Twitter to register their operations.

See the post below,