Home NEWS At Least Five Killed In Oyo Gas Tanker Accident
NEWSNews Africa

At Least Five Killed In Oyo Gas Tanker Accident

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
at-least-five-killed-in-oyo-gas-tanker-accident

At least five persons have been killed and several others, injured following an accident involving a gas truck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident occurred around 9:00 am on Sunday at a popular herbs market in the Bode area of the city as a result of a brake failure from the tanker which was fully loaded with domestic gas.

This comes barely 24 hours after another accident involving a truck and motorcycle left three persons dead in Ibadan.

The accident occurred at the Total garden area, few meters from the second gate of University College Hospital (UCH) around 8:00 am on Saturday.

According to reports, some angry residents made attempt to burn the truck but security agents prevented them as they shot into the air to disperse them.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident.

He explained that “the accident occurred as a result of a collision between a Coca-Cola Howoo truck with Reg No APP 696 XV and two motorcycles. The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Morgue.”


0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rescue Ship Picks Up Over 200 Migrants In...

Army Chief, Yahaya attends Church Service, says we’ll...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Authorised Killing Of Human Beings...

NDLEA arrests woman with cocaine ‘hidden in private...

Ooduua Republic Mega Rally: Police arrest Ogboni leader,...

Bandits attack police station, kidnap seven at Leprosy...

FRSC to begin Operation Show Driver’s Licence July...

Constitution Review To Address Nigeria’s Foundational Deficiencies, Says...

Three Policemen Injured As Gunmen Attack Station In...

Oyo Police confirms death of five in Ibadan...

Leave a Reply