At Least Five Killed In Oyo Gas Tanker Accident – Channels Television

At least five persons have been killed and several others, injured following an accident involving a gas truck in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accident occurred around 9:00 am on Sunday at a popular herbs market in the Bode area of the city as a result of a brake failure from the tanker which was fully loaded with domestic gas.

This comes barely 24 hours after another accident involving a truck and motorcycle left three persons dead in Ibadan.

The accident occurred at the Total garden area, few meters from the second gate of University College Hospital (UCH) around 8:00 am on Saturday.

According to reports, some angry residents made attempt to burn the truck but security agents prevented them as they shot into the air to disperse them.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso confirmed the incident.

He explained that “the accident occurred as a result of a collision between a Coca-Cola Howoo truck with Reg No APP 696 XV and two motorcycles. The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Morgue.”