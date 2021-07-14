at-least-65-killed-by-lightning-strikes-and-thunderstorms-in-northern-india

New Delhi (CNN) At least 65 people were killed by lightning strikes and thunderstorms in the north Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, authorities said.

In the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, 23 died after lightning hit Amer Fort — a popular tourist spot on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.

“There was a tower there. When the lightning struck, the tower’s wall collapsed, many people were buried under it. Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch,” Saini told CNN.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, with rescue operations continuing until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Saini.

Women and children were among the bodies recovered. The victims were declared dead on arrival at the city’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.