Home NEWS At Least 27 Killed In Two Road Accidents In Algeria
NEWSNews Africa

At Least 27 Killed In Two Road Accidents In Algeria

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
at-least-27-killed-in-two-road-accidents-in-algeria

At least 27 people died in two road accidents in Algeria overnight, including when a bus smashed into a truck, local media reported Saturday.

In one crash on Friday night, a bus and truck collided on a road connecting Constantine to the Mediterranean port of Jijel in the northeast of the country, leaving 18 dead and 11 injured, the official APS news agency said.

Six children were among those killed.

In Bordj Badji Mokhtar, a Sahara desert region bordering Mali, nine people died when a 4×4 and a truck crashed, El Hayet TV channel reported, with poor visibility a factor.

Traffic accidents are common in the North African nation, often due to speeding.

bioreports

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Over 300 Houses Flooded In Taraba As ‘Cameroon...

Haiti Asks US, UN To Send Troops As...

We Will Use ‘Common Sense Approach’ To Lift...

Five Dead In Mogadishu Bombing Targeting Police Chief

Radio Biafra: IPOB confirms Simon Ekpa as reporter...

Euro 2020: UEFA punishes England over penalty incident...

350 person have died in boat mishaps in...

Niger Police rescues five victims of human trafficking

Nnamdi Kanu’s successor, Ekpa begs Biafran spirits for...

350 die in boat mishaps – The Nation...

Leave a Reply