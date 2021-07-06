Home NEWS At Least 19 Famers Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Community
Katsina, usually referred to as Katsina State to distinguish it from the city of Katsina, is a state in North West zone of Nigeria.
At least 19 persons, mostly farmers, have been reportedly killed after bandits attacked Tsauwa Village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Although the police are yet to confirm the incident, an eyewitness told Channels Television in a phone conversation on Tuesday that the hoodlums invaded the village late Monday night.

According to the eyewitness, the bandits who stormed the village on motorbikes and armed with sophisticated weapons started shooting sporadically even as they set the entire village ablaze.

A similar incident had occurred in the same villages on February 2, 2020, claiming the lives of 30 people, mostly women and children.

Batsari remains one of the danger zones of the state with its increasing reputation for banditry.

Despite a peace deal initiative of the current government, activities of Kidnapping for ransom and banditry have persisted.


