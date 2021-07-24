Home NEWS At least 112 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides
NEWSNews America

At least 112 dead in India as rains trigger floods, landslides

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
at-least-112-dead-in-india-as-rains-trigger-floods,-landslides

At least 112 people have died in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, authorities said on Friday, after torrential monsoon rains caused landslides and flooded low-lying areas, cutting off hundreds of villages.

Parts of India’s west coast received up to 594 millimeters (23 inches) of rainfall over 24 hours, forcing authorities to evacuate people from vulnerable areas as they released water from dams that were threatening to overflow.

“Unexpected very heavy rainfall triggered landslides in many places and flooded rivers,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who heads Maharashtra’s state government, told journalists.

    “Dams and rivers are overflowing. We are forced to release water from dams, and, accordingly, we are moving people residing near the river banks to safer places.”

      The navy and army were helping with rescue operations in coastal areas, he added.

        At least 38 people were killed in Taliye, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of the financial capital Mumbai, when a landslide flattened most of the small village, state government officials said.

        In nine other landslides in other parts of Maharashtra, 59 people died and another 15 were killed in accidents linked to the heavy rainfall, they said.

          Dozens of people were also feared to have been trapped in landslides in the Satara and Raigad districts, said a state government official who asked not to be named.

          “Rescue operations are going on at various places in Satara, Raigad and Ratnagiri. Due to heavy rainfall and flooded rivers, we are struggling to move rescue machinery quickly,” he said.

          Thousands of trucks were stuck on a national highway linking Mumbai with the southern technology hub of Bengaluru, with the road submerged in some places, another Maharashtra government official said.

          Meanwhile, hundreds of villages and towns were without electricity and drinking water, he said.

            Rivers were also overflowing in the neighboring southern states of Karnataka and Telangana where authorities were monitoring the situation, government officials there said.

            Seasonal monsoon rains from June to September cause deaths and mass displacement across South Asia every year, but they also deliver more than 70% of India’s rainfall and are crucial for farmers.

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            Why are Games officials so hesitant to allow...

            Hula-Hoops are trending, but it’s not your childhood...

            Police arrest seven persons with fake N7.8m, 110,000...

            Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Storm court on Monday, don’t...

            Kano: Ganduje provides update on arrest of Islamic...

            LaLiga could block Messi from playing for Barcelona...

            EPL: Arsenal agree to Tammy Abraham’s demands

            EPL: Why Man Utd are yet to finalize...

            Tottenham put 8 players up for sale [Full...

            PIB: Bayelsa Senator tackles Dickson as tension rises...

            Leave a Reply