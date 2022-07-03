at-last,-njoku-writes-inec-for-recognition-as-apga-chairman

By Leo Sobechi, Abuja
03 July 2022 |
3:45 am
Following the Supreme Court ruling on his purported suspension as National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission..
Edozie Njoku
Following the Supreme Court ruling on his purported suspension as National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku has formally written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for official recognition.
In the letter written by his counsel from the law firm of G. E. Ezeuko SAN, by C. L. Egbuchunem, the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was informed that “the Supreme Court has corrected a fundamental error in their judgment, which is in our clients’ favour.
“We urge you sir, that owing to the above and the facts as contained in our clients’ letter to the commission dated 29th June 2022, that our client, Edozie Njoku be recognised as the National Chairman of APGA and be given all the recognition accorded to that office.”
Dated June 30, 2022, the letter was titled: “Re: Notification of the Supreme Court’s Recognition Of Chief Edozie njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).”
In the letter, which was addressed to the INEC chairman, Njoku’s counsel disclosed how by a letter dated June 29, 2022, Njoku notified the commission of the Supreme Court’s recognition of Chief Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of APGA.
“Sequel to our clients’ letter dated May 10, 2022, on the above subject atter and in furtherance to the Supreme Court correction on the judgment of October 14, 2021, our clients have attached to their letter of June 29, 2022 to the Commission the judgment of Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal garba in suit No SC/CV/687/2021 and Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili, in which important remarks were made by the two Justices.”
The letter was copied to INEC Commissioners, especially those of Lega and Information and Voter Education, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu and Festus okoye respectively.
