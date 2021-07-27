At Last, an Adam Driver You Can Truly Ride

Giddyup.

Photo: Adam Driver Files/Twitter

From John Lennon to Skee-Lo, many of us have yearned to transcend the limitations of our physical forms. This includes Adam Driver, who has tired of being merely an incredibly large man with four human limbs and now aspires toward something a little more mythical. Driver’s new commercial for Burberry Hero, which Fragrantica.com informs us is “chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s first fragrance for the house,” finds the actor going for a shirtless sunset swim alongside a horse, the most heroic of animals. In an act of true beauty, their souls eventually merge — horse becomes man, man becomes horse, Oscar-nominated actor becomes centaur. At least if Driver tires of this whole acting thing, teaching Divination in the Forbidden Forest remains an option for him.