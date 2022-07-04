at-bjp-meet,-cop-caught-taking-pics-of-resolutions

HYDERABAD: BJP members on Sunday raised objection when a policeman from the state intelligence reportedly took photographs of the draft resolutions at its national executive committee meeting at HICC. Immediately, they forced him to leave the place and also ensured that photographs he took were deleted.

BJP’s

N Indrasena Reddy

said inspector

Srinivas Rao

of the state intelligence, who came into the meeting room, secretly took photograph of the draft resolution document, which was kept on the table. On noticing him, the party members questioned him about his purpose to secretly take the photographs. “Rao was brought out and handed over to the commissioner of police, who made him delete the photographs. Why was he sent inside? The government should tender an apology,” Reddy said.

The inspector, who was carrying an ID card, got into the hall as part of the security personnel. Police were supposed to stand outside. Draft resolution documents were kept on tables for the benefit of BJP members.

