Home NEWS ASUU: Workers join NLC solidarity protest in Rivers
NEWSNews Africa

ASUU: Workers join NLC solidarity protest in Rivers

by News
7 views
asuu:-workers-join-nlc-solidarity-protest-in-rivers

Members of the Rivers State council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have made good their threat to stage a solidarity protest over the lingering strike by university lecturers.

NLC members in their large numbers converged at the State headquarters of the Congress to begin the protest.

bioreports reports that the protesters are marching to the Rivers State government House to submit their protest letter.

This is despite an earlier announcement by the Rivers State Head of Service warning workers against joining the protest.

Civil society organisations are also taking part in the protest.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nigeria must not go down – Enenche, Peter...

What Peter Obi, Okowa’s wife said at Pastor...

Delta: Dafinone joins Okpe monarch in 16th coronation...

Troops neutralize 60 terrorists, arrest 120, rescue 3...

Buhari may be in covenant with his appointees...

Man City vs Liverpool: Guardiola, Klopp battle for...

Transfer: Barcelona president, Laporta speaks on signing two...

Transfer: Barcelona speaks on offering Jong to Chelsea,...

APC Senator, Abbo backs move to impeach Buhari,...

24 hours to end of PVC registration, Abuja...

Leave a Reply