ASUU strike: Tinubu should tell Buhari to release funds to end action – Obi’s camp

The Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) has reacted to meetings by the standard flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The campaign group described as needless such meetings, saying that the APC presidential candidate should have held a meeting with the recalcitrant President Muhammadu Buhari and tell him to release funds for ASUU, rather than funding APC campaigns.

In a statement on Thursday by the POSN Deputy Director of Communications, Mr Adegbite Adekunle which was made available to journalists, I’d, the ASUU strike was one of the manifest failures of the Buhari administration.

The statement urged the striking lecturers not to allow itself to be used as political mercenaries, insisting that what Tinubu was doing was a campaign stunt.

The statement read:. “Nigerian universities have been on lockdown for more than two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigerians are afraid that their students will continue the stay-at-home pandemic unless the ruling party is kicked out of government.”

