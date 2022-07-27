Home NEWS ASUU Strike: NLC, Students’Unions, Others Join #EndASUU Protest In Osogbo
ASUU Strike: NLC, Students’Unions, Others Join #EndASUU Protest In Osogbo

by News
Following the long down tool of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) across the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Student’s Unions and Civil Society organisations across state of osun have converged for the solidarity protest in osogbo.

OSOUNDENDER gathered that the labour and other Unions with civil society groups converged at Ogooluwa axis in osogbo, the state capital for the commencement of the protest.

Bioreports recalls that ASUU had shut all public universities and commenced its ongoing strike on February 14, after the FG failed to meet some of its demands



Details shortly….

