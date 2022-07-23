asuu-strike:-kwara-nlc-mobilizes-for-national-solidarity-rally

Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, is mobilising unions and organisations for the impending national rally in support of the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities, ASUU.

This is in compliance with the directive from the national headquarters of the union on the rally.

The 7-man mobilization committee put in place by the State executive council, in a statement in Ilorin on Friday, said it had concluded necessary arrangements for a hitch-free rally scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

It said the take-off point will be the Labour House, NLC Secretariat, beside the State High Court, in Ilorin, the State capital.

The State NLC Chairman, Comrade Issa Ore, who inaugurated the committee, urged it to plan and organise a hitch-free rally slated for 26th and 27th of July 2022.

He said the rally was aimed at compelling the Federal Government to yield to the demands of the striking university teachers and workers of the country’s higher institutions of learning.

Ore expressed concern over the delay in resolving the protracted labour disputes that resulted in the almost five months old strike.

The committee is headed by Comrade Adeniran Rafiu Adebayo as chairman and Comrade Olusina Owoeye as the Secretary.