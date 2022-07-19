ASUU strike: It won’t take two days to resolve this problem – Prof. Osodeke

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has claimed it will not take two days to resolve the current strike.

ASUU embarked on the current industrial action on February 14, 2022.

Ever since then, public universities have been shut down, the lecturers continued to press for their demands to be met.

President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Tuesday, gave the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, two weeks to resolve issues of contention regarding the ASUU strike.

Reacting to Buhari’s directive, Osodeke said the two-week ultimatum is “too long”, and that the union can suspend its strike in less than two days if the federal government honours its agreement with the union.

“Two weeks is too long. The issue of renegotiation has been completed by both sides, which means that one is gone.

“They should just come back to us and say ‘we have agreed, sign it’. That should not take two days,” Osodeke said.