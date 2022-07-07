“ASUU strike has forced me into an urgent search for a husband” – Gombe varsity student laments

Maryam Adamu, a 20-year-old student at Gombe State University (GSU), has stated that the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) prolonged strike has compelled her to start looking for a husband.

The young lady, in an interview with the Daily Sun, bemoaned the strike action by the union and noted that the strike has messed up her plans of graduating before turning 20.

Mariam, who is in her second year at the university, said her desire to finish her education before getting married has been completely crushed by the ongoing strike, and all she desires right now is to get married and start a family.

In her words,