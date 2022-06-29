asuu-strike:-govt-imposes-‘no-work-no-pay’-policy-on-lecturers

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Yobe State University branch, has tasked it members not to succumb to any kind threat from the state government aimed at creating division and distraction among them.

The charge was contained in a five-point resolution raised following an emergency congress meeting held by union to review the ongoing strike action and other local issues among which is the imposition of ‘No work-No pay’ strategy by government in the state.

Dr. Mohammed Saje Jajere, YSU-ASUU branch chairperson, noted that after extensive deliberations, the congress has unanimously reiterated its position to continue with the national strike, despite the no-work-no-pay strategy without notice

“As the struggle continues, the congress has commended its members for their commitment and steadfastness in the patriotic struggle for the survival of the university system in the country.

“The congress has called on its members not to succumb to any kind threat so that it will not create division and distraction among members”, he said.

To cushion the hardship of the salary stoppage, the Chairperson said a coping strategy is introduced via ASUU-YSU Multipurpose Cooperative Society, hence urged members to contact the EXCO of the Cooperative for more details on how to access various services.

“A people united can never be defeated”, Dr. Jajere stressed.

bioreports gathered that, the management of the varsity has announced resumption of academic activities on the 27th of June, 2022 after the Directorate of Academic Planning of the institution released an adjusted academic calendar for 2020/2021 academic session and urged students to take note for compliance.

Reports also indicated that, some academic staff in the university who are at managerial level have commenced lectures on the said date and vowed to continue in the line with the adjusted calendar.