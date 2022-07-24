asuu-strike,-fuel-crisis,-insecurity:-pastor-enenche-fires-fresh-shots,-tackles-buhari’s-govt

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche has again, berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the current state of the nation.

Addressing his members at Dunamis headquarters, Glory Dome, Airport road Abuja on Sunday, the fiery clergy lamented that despite promises by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in 2015, the Nigerian economy is dwindling.

The man of God lambasted the Federal Government over its inability to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU leading to the over five months old strike.

He said the security crisis bedevilling the nation currently was lesser prior to the emergence of the current government.

He said, “It looks like there are some people in collaboration with the powers of hell to finish this country totally.

“The promise we had was that security would be tackled, corruption, poverty and others would be tackled. But where are we today? Security is worst than at any time in the history of our nation.

“Where are we today? Poverty is so terrible that one Dollar now equals N65 Naira in our eyes. Not too long ago, it was N190.

“Universities are closed, children are at home. To buy fuel is now a challenge. Are we talk watch? God must do something. Anybody who says things are not wrong in Nigeria is a demon.

“Anybody who says everything is normal is an agent of the devil”.