asuu-strike:-apc-youth-leader-meets-ngige,-consults-asuu-president

The All Progressives Congress, APC, National Youth leader, Dayo Israel has revealed his efforts towards putting an end to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Israel disclosed that he met and discussed how to end ASUU strike with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige yesterday in Abuja.

In a series of tweets, the APC youth leader said he also met with the presidents of ASUU and the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, over the lingering strike.

Israel disclosed that his consultations with relevant stakeholders on how resolve the ongoing industrial action will continue.

According to him: “I just met Nigeria’s Minister of Labour Chris Ngige with my Youth Leaders at his home in Abuja to discuss the way forward in putting an end to the ASUU Strike. Earlier in the day, I spoke to the Presidents of ASUU and NANS ahead of my meeting with the Minister.

“I also spoke to the Chairman of the Wage, Income and Salaries Commission through the Ministers Phone. I can inform Nigerians that a counter offer to ASUU has been put together by the FG and will be presented to Mr President this week.

“Our consultations will continue and we call on all stakeholders to find a middle ground and ensure our youths go back to school this month.”

bioreports reports that ASUU has been on strike since February 2022.

This was after they returned from a previous industrial action.

The latest strike was due to the Federal Government’s refusal to allow ASUU to use their own generated payment platform, University Transparency Accountability Solution, UTAS, among other demands.