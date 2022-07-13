ASUU: Presidential aspirant, Atiku tasks FG to reconsider stance on lecturers’ strike

Amidst the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has stressed that investment in education pays the best dividend than any other investment.

Atiku who also urged the Federal Government and ASUU to urgently resolve all disputes so that Nigerian students can return to their campuses pledged that if elected President, education will be a priority for him.

Atiku according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Wednesday made the assertions on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony of the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The ARU Awards Board on the 12th of November, 2021 conferred the award of Master of Arts in International Relations on Atiku Abubakar following the successful completion of his Master’s degree programme at the university.

The statement said the former Vice President was not physically present at the graduation ceremony having collected his certificate earlier.

The PDP presidential candidate claimed he stayed away from the event in solidarity with Nigerian students who have been at home for months with no end in sight to the protracted strike by ASUU.

The statement partly read “In all honesty, I could not mount the podium with other graduands to collect my certificate today. I had worked hard to complete my studies and was excitedly looking forward to donning the graduation robe and collecting my certificate. However, I am compelled to skip the event in solidarity with our students who through no fault of theirs are being degraded at home”.

The Waziri Adamawa also noted that there is no return on investment that can surpass that on education.

Atiku who described education as a game-changer added that “education remains a priority to me. That explains why I invested in it and was prepared against all odds to walk this journey that has earned me a higher degree today.

He stressed the need for all stakeholders in the country to make the funding of ASUU a continuous and deliberate policy for the sake of youths.