asuu-president-tackles-ngige-over-six-months-strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has tackled the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige over its six months strike.

ASUU accused Ngige of causing chaos in the resolution process between the body and the Federal Government.

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the President of ASUU, spoke at a press conference at the University of Abuja on Tuesday, NAN reports.

According to ASUU President, the union will never suspend its strike but ensure it comes to a permanent end to the lingering strike.

He said: “ASUU, therefore, makes bold to say that the Minister of Labour and Employment has taken upon himself the role of unabashed protagonist in our ongoing dispute with the government of Nigeria for some inexplicable reasons.

“Dr Ngige earlier told whoever cared to listen that he was not the employer of university academics and advised the union to march to the Ministry of Education. Nigerians may wish to know why he has suddenly turned around to constitute himself into impediment to an amicable resolution of the ongoing crisis.”

ASUU has been on strike since February 2022.

The union embarked on strike over the mode of payment for lecturers.

While ASUU insisted on UTAS for universities, the Federal Government wanted lecturers to use IPPIS like other federal civil servants.