ASUU Must Compensate Students For Wasting Their Time — Education Minister

Honorable Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has on Thursday, said the Academic Staff Union of Universities must compensate students for the time wasted during the six-month strike.

Adamu maintained that the federal government will not concede to the union’s demand to pay lecturers their emoluments for the six months of no academic activities.

Adamu suggested that the affected students should “take ASUU to court” to claim damages incurred over the strike period.

The Education minister said this at the 47th Session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“The federal government bears no liability to compensate millions of students grounded for six months over lost time.

“If the students are determined to get compensated, they should take ASUU to court”, Adami said.

