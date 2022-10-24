Home POLITICS ASUU-FG meeting ends in deadlock
ASUU-FG meeting ends in deadlock

The meeting between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the negotiation team of the Federal Government ended in a deadlock, - can confirm.

The ASUU president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, had on Monday confirmed to Channels Television that the union would meet the Federal Government’s team.

Osodeke had assured Nigerians that the union would call off its strike if the Federal Government presented a decent proposal.

The meeting, which our correspondent gathered took place at the National Universities Commission, was headed by the Emeritus Professor, Nimi-Briggs.

“The meeting ended with no end in sight. There were no new matters to discuss”, a highly reliable source within the ASUU NEC confirmed to our correspondent.

When contacted, Osodeke did not immediately reply to inquiries by our correspondent.

The spokesperson of the ministry of education, Ben Goong, said the minister would brief the press on Thursday.

ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022 commenced a strike to press home its demands.

