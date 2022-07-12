ASUU: “Enough is enough” – Buhari tells striking lecturers

President Muhammadu Buhari has bemoaned the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, saying enough is enough.
The president stated this on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress, legislators, and other political leaders at his residence.
He enjoined the lecturers to reconsider their stance on the prolonged strike, noting that the crisis would have generational consequences for families, the educational system, and the future development of the country.
“I hope that ASUU will sympathise with the people on the prolonged strike. Truly, enough is enough for keeping students at home. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake.
“Students from Nigerian universities will be faced with the challenge of competing with others in a highly connected and technology-driven work space, and keeping them at home only deprives them of time, skill and opportunities to be relevant on the global stage.
“Colonial type education was geared towards producing workers in government. Those jobs are no longer there. Our young people should get education to prepare them for self-employment. Now education is for the sake of education. Through technology we are much more efficient. We should encourage our children to get education, not only to look for government jobs.” He said.