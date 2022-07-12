ASUU: “Enough is enough” – Buhari tells striking lecturers

President Muhammadu Buhari has bemoaned the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, saying enough is enough.

The president stated this on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, when he received some governors of the All Progressives Congress, legislators, and other political leaders at his residence.

He enjoined the lecturers to reconsider their stance on the prolonged strike, noting that the crisis would have generational consequences for families, the educational system, and the future development of the country.