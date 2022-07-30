asuu:-apc-chieftain-warns-against-total-shutdown-of-economy

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Sam Nkire has warned against the total shutdown of the economy by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Nkire in a statement called on the Federal Government to urgently take action to avert the looming solidarity strike by the NLC in the interest of peace and unity of the country.

The APC stalwart explained that the country could not afford to shut down all labour activities in the country at this point in time when political, economic and social situations are boiling at very high temperatures.

Nkire further appealed to both parties in the dispute to “consider the present economic and security situations in the nation as well as the plight of the idle student population and apply the spirit of giving and take in resolving the issues involved.”

He specifically appealed to both his party and government “not to play into the waiting hands of the opposition political parties, eagerly waiting for an opportunity to make a mountain out of a mould in order gain some mileage towards the 2023 general elections.”

He said that Nigeria cannot afford to have all the sectors of the economy shut down due to the solidarity strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.