Asus Zenfone 8 finally reaches the US, yours from $599.99 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Back in May Asus launched the Zenfone 8, one of a very small number of flagship devices that are more compact than most smartphones nowadays. It’s taken more than six weeks, but today the Zenfone 8 has finally managed to cross the big pond and land into the US, where Asus’ own online store is offering it starting from $599.99.

That price nets you the unlocked version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you should note that it’s a limited time promo price to celebrate the launch. Starting on July 14, it will switch to the generally recommended price of $629.99, so act fast in case you want to save a cool $30.

If you have more money, you can splurge on the $699.99 version which comes with 256GB of storage and the same 8GB of RAM. These are the only two variants of the Zenfone 8 that Asus is selling in the US.

The model being sold in the US is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and MVNOs operating on their networks, but not with Verizon.

The Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9″ 1080×2400 Super AMOLED 120 Hz touchscreen, the Snapdragon 888 chipset, a dual rear camera system (64 MP main with OIS + 12 MP ultrawide with autofocus), a 12 MP selfie snapper, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with ZenUI 8 on top.