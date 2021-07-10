Asus will announce new products for students on July 15 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Asus is hosting a virtual launch event on July 15 to introduce new “Thoughtfully Simple” products in India for students.

Asus hasn’t revealed how many products it will unveil next Thursday, but the press note it sent to the media says these products are “designed ground-up with an aim to democratize digital education” and “can seamlessly integrate with your walk of life with minimized learning curve”.

These new products for students will be sold exclusively through Flipkart, and the teaser image shared by Asus hints at Chromebooks, but we might see tablets as well.

With the unveiling still five days away, Asus might drop a few teasers to build some hype around its new products.