ASUS provides details of motherboards that support Windows 11 – BetaNews

If you have been following news recently, you can’t have missed the fact that there is confusion and annoyance about the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. As well as making some relatively recent processor effectively obsolete, the latest version of Windows’s need for TPM 2.0 is standing in the way of many potential upgrades.

For system builders concerned about the compatibility of their hardware, ASUS has updated its support documents to provide details information about which of its motherboard are compatible with Windows 11.

See also:

  • Does Windows 11 really need TPM? Perhaps not…
  • This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11
  • WhyNotWin11 is a better Windows 11 compatibility checker

In all, ASUS currently offers over 30 motherboards that are Windows 11 compatible. Fans of Intel chips have more choice, with a total of 22 boards that support Windows 11; for anyone who prefers AMD, the choice is limited to just 10.

The company advises customers:

If your existing Windows 10 PC is running the most current version of Windows 10 and meets the above minimum hardware specifications, it can be upgraded to Windows 11. Aside from system requirements, please do pay attention to the TPM settings on your motherboard. TPM is an international standard for a secure cryptoprocessor that has been around for years. However, it is disabled by default on most motherboards, and that may prevent proper installation of Windows 11.

The list of Windows 11-compatible boards looks like this:

Intel platform AMD platform
C621 Series WRX80 Series
C422 Series TRX40 Series
X299 Series X570 Series
Z590 Series B550 Series
Q570 Series A520 Series
H570 Series X470 Series
B560 Series B450 Series
H510 Series X370 Series
Z490 Series B350 Series
Q470 Series A320 Series
H470 Series  
B460 Series 　
H410 Series 　
W480 Series 　
Z390 Series 　
Z370 Series 　
H370 Series 　
B365 Series
B360 Series 　
H310 Series 　
Q370 Series 　
C246 Series 　

ASUS also has a warning for anyone thinking of trying out Windows 11 ahead of the official release — be that though the Insider program or via less formal routes:

Windows 11 has not been officially released and there might be stability issues with the Insider Preview build as it has not passed formal hardware validation and qualification. The installation or upgrade to the Windows 11 Insider Preview or any third-party software is done at your own discretion and risk. You will be solely responsible for any damage to your system or loss of data that results from that activity. ASUS will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of Windows 11.

Check out the FAQ on the ASUS support pages for more information.

