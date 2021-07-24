Asus is tricking out its Chromebook Flip CX5 with some titillating new hardware – Android Police

Asus’s Chromebooks are some of the best you can buy today, but its naming structure is absolutely awful. Just a couple of days after launching the Chromebook Flip CX5-CX5400, the company is back with an upgrade to the Flip CX5-5500. Different laptops, near-identical names, and with this refresh, similar specs to boot.

This CX5 is the laptop Asus announced way back at CES, which also went by the model number C536 (because of course it did). It’s currently available with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, which is nothing to sneeze at for around $570. This new model, first discovered by Chrome Unboxed on Google’s Chromebook site, bumps the processor up to a Core i5 and pairs it with 16GB of RAM. Asus’s own website confirms these changes as well. It’s listed as “coming soon” with an expected price of $799.

It might sound expensive on paper, but this new variant fits squarely between the Core i7-equipped CX9 that launched earlier this week and the pre-existing CX5. It also bundles Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, which should deliver better performance if Steam for Chrome OS ever officially launches. Otherwise, this is the same CX5 announced months ago, with a white-on-black design and Harmon Kardon speakers.

There’s still no word on when this particular model might make its way to stores, but with back to school shopping now in full swing, it hopefully won’t be too long.