ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 unboxing and initial impressions [VIDEO] – Chrome Unboxed

We now have one of two of ASUS’ new MediaTek-powered Chromebooks in the office in the form of the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3. We’re still patiently waiting on our review unit of the detachable CM3 tablet by ASUS, but this 12-inch 3:2 convertible is definitely a close relative to that more-sought-after Chromebook tablet and we’re excited to see what ASUS has brought to the table with this particular device.

We’ve talked about this device here on the site quite a bit, but what struck me more than anything when I pulled this Chromebook out of the box was the familiarity it brought along with it. I couldn’t get past the Flip C100 and C101 vibes this tiny convertible Chromebook was giving off. Those devices have always held a soft spot in my heart since the Flip C100 arrived before Chrome OS had any tablet mode to speak of and before touchscreens were even a popular thing on Chromebooks. I remember spotting it in the commercials (you’ll see it in the video above) and being so excited for the future of convertible Chromebooks.

That being said, the Flip CM3 comes with an aging MediaTek MT8183 processor, a mostly-plastic body, a slightly-cramped keyboard and an average display brightness. For a sub-$250 device, those are all things we can forgive. For a Chromebook that starts at $329, though, the competition is getting much stiffer. There is an absolute slew of Jasper Lake Chromebooks on the way and, frankly, those chips are inexpensive and far more capable than the MT8183 at this point. So the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 finds itself in a very, very weird spot at this stage in 2021. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be a great around-the-house Chromebook many of you have been looking for. Like I said – it’s a weird spot.

For now, I need to spend some more time with it in that recreational sort of way as it has been a little while since I’ve really used the MT8183 in any Chrome OS device for any serious amount of time. I’ll do that over the next few weeks and see if the Flip CM3 wins me over. Until then, I’ll leave you with the specs, the hands-on video, and a little bit of confusion as to where this device from ASUS will fit in here in 2021.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 Key Specs

MediaTek™ 8183 Processor w/Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

12.0-inch, LCD, 1366 x 912 3:2, Glossy display, 220nits, NTSC: 50%, with stylus support

4GB LPDDR4X on board/8GB LPDDR4X on board

32G eMMC/64GB eMMC/128GB eMMC

1x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 2.0 Type-C, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Micro SD card reader

Chiclet Keyboard w/1.6mm Key-travel

720p HD camera

32WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion battery

1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)

26.92 x 21.58 x 1.68 (10.60″ x 8.50″ x 0.66″ ~ 0.66″)

Titan C Security Chip

Optional Stylus and USB-C to HDMI adapter

