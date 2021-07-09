asun-announces-basketball-conference-schedules

Jul. 9—The ASUN conference announced it’s women’s and men’s basketball schedules this week. The women’s conference schedule boasts a 16 game slate while the men’s features a two division system with home-and-home series throughout.

The women’s team starts it’s 16 game barrage with Jacksonville at home on Jan. 5. FGCU, the reigning ASUN champs, are the next team to enter the Convocation Center the following week for a midweek matchup.

As the ASUN implements it’s new division play to the conference three new games will be added to the women’s conference schedule during the three weeks of crossover play. The Owls will host Jacksonville State on Jan. 27 and Central Arkansas on Feb. 9. In between those two home games, Kennesaw State will visit Eastern Kentucky University for the first time in the program’s history on Feb. 3.

The women will finish the conference schedule with back to back home games against Stetson and Liberty on Feb. 24 and Feb. 26 respectively.

The men’s basketball team will play in the East Division of the ASUN alongside FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Liberty and Stetson. The west division will consist of newcomers Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State who will join Bellarmine, Lipscomb and North Alabama.

The Owls will start their season hosting Jacksonville on Jan. 6. Kennesaw State will follow the opener by playing Liberty, FGCU and Stetson over the next two weeks.

Crossover play starts on Jan. 22 as Kennesaw State will take on Lipscomb in Nashville. The Owls will host Jacksonville State (Jan. 27), North Alabama (Jan. 29) and Central Arkansas (Feb. 9) during the crossover slate while making trips to Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 3) and Bellarmine (Feb. 5).

Similar to the women’s team, the men’s team will finish conference play at home by taking on Stetson (Feb. 23) and Liberty (Feb. 26).