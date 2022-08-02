SPORTS Astros bolster title hopes, add Mancini, Vazquez by News August 2, 2022 August 2, 2022 0 views The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles and Christian Vazquez from the Red Sox on Monday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News previous post Braves add OF Grossman, close in on P Odorizzi You may also like Braves add OF Grossman, close in on P... August 2, 2022 Norman: LIV’s offer to Tiger in $700-$800M range August 2, 2022 Sources: Cowboys’ Washington out 6-10 weeks August 2, 2022 Yanks acquire pitchers Montas, Trivino from A’s August 1, 2022 Braves DFA Cano after dealing for INF Adrianza August 1, 2022 Bundesliga 2022-23 team-by-team preview: What to expect from... August 1, 2022 Flair for dramatic: Ric goes out a winner... August 1, 2022 Jets’ Saleh concerned over use of Guardian Cap July 31, 2022 Walcott sets deadlift world record at 639 pounds July 31, 2022 Promoter: Paul fight off due to Rahman’s weight July 31, 2022 Leave a Reply Cancel reply