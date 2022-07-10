Home SPORTS Astros’ Alvarez to IL as hand has ‘gotten worse’
Astros’ Alvarez to IL as hand has ‘gotten worse’

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of inflammation in his right hand.

