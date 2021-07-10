Astrology Says Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Were Destined To Meet-Cute 13 Years Ago – Women’s Health

Neither Emily Blunt nor John Krasinski were looking for relationships when they first met in 2008. But when you know, you know.

John spotted Emily at a restaurant where she was eating with a mutual friend. “…I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you,’” he said on The Ellen Show in 2011.

Thankfully, the love-at-first-sight thing happened on Emily’s end too. Once her friend noticed John at the restaurant and introduced the two of them, Emily says she knew that was it.

The A Quiet Place II stars might not have planned on falling in love, but this was actually always written in the stars all along, says Rachel Lang, intuitive astrologer. “Emily’s Sun is close to John’s South Node, a destiny point, up at the top of his chart, which shows they had an instant familiarity.”

It’s likely that John felt as if he had known Emily forever. And since his Sun and Moon are in Libra, he’s pretty much “wired for relationships,” Lang adds. As soon as he sensed the potential with Emily, a Pisces, there’s no chance he was going to abandon that possibility.

It’s really no surprise that the couple tied the knot a year and a half after that restaurant meet-cute. Considering they felt like they’d known each other forever, why wouldn’t they make it official?

Ahead, Lang analyses the couple’s birth charts and breaks down exactly how the parents of two are and always have been meant to be.

There’s harmony despite two very different communication styles.

“Emily’s Mercury [the planet for communication] is in detached, intellectual Aquarius, and John’s is in Scorpio,” says Lang. Since John’s Mars (the planet of energy and passion) is located opposite Emily’s Mercury, the couple sees the value in always trying to talk things out. But Mars can add a bit of a bite to any harsh words spoken, Lang adds.

When there is a disagreement, there’s a good chance both John and Emily will be a bit stubborn but fights are rare for them anyway. “Pisces and Libra don’t like conflict,” Lang says thankfully. “Or else this aspect could be a challenge for keeping harmony in the home.”

Saturn helps Emily and John ground each other.

Responsibility and discipline—that’s what Saturn’s all about. “It’s important for the couple to have shared goals they’re working toward,” says Lang. It’s how they can show unwavering support to one another. And because their Saturn placements are favorable, Lang knows Emily and John have a very stable home life and are in this for the long haul.

The only thing Lang warns about is Saturn’s pesky inclination to sometimes overshadow romance or fun. It’s important that the couple check in with themselves and each other to make sure they’re maintaining a balance between their responsibilities and the things that bring them joy.

Pluto is why they’ve got such a deep emotional connection.

Emily’s Pluto is well-positioned from John’s Sun and Moon, “showing emotional depth and connection,” says Lang. And since Pluto’s the planet of transformations, this is a big plus for the couple’s ability to grow together.

“At the same time,” Lang points out, “this can be an intense aspect in the relationship.” As they evolve together and on their own, it’ll be especially important for Emily and John to be honest and trusting with each other.

