astrazeneca-shot-produced-in-eu-authorized-by-continent;-indian-made-version-not-recognized

Reuters
UPDATE 2-EU regulator weighing mixing COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses
Europe’s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did say both doses of two-shot coronavirus vaccines, such as those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, are needed to protect against the fast-spreading Delta variant.
Yahoo News Video
Olivia Rodrigo stops by the White House press briefing
On Wednesday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a brief appearance at the beginning of the White House press briefing. She was at the White House to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci and encourage young people to get vaccinated.
Motley Fool
Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have enjoyed good working relationships with both the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA granted quick approvals to both drugmakers’ COVID-19 vaccines last December. The CDC has encouraged Americans to receive both vaccines.
The Telegraph
Sadiq Khan says face masks should remain compulsory on London transport
Face masks are to stay compulsory on the London Underground and buses under plans announced by the capital’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Mr Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to retain face coverings as a mandatory measure after next Monday, when national guidance changes. This week, Boris Johnson confirmed that, from July 19, the legal requirement to wear a mask will end but they will be “expected and recommended” in crowded and enclosed spaces such as public transport. Mr Khan has gone a step fu
Reuters
Soccer-Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona – reports
Messi, Barca’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired. Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga’s strict financial control rules.
Reuters
UK nod paves way for AstraZeneca-Alexion deal to close next week
The merger, which will beef up AstraZeneca’s line of rare disease medicines, is expected to close on July 21, the drugmaker, a major COVID-19 vaccine producer, said. The Competition and Markets Authority began a review of the deal in May to check if that could reduce competition in Britain or other markets. It decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment.
Associated Press
US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion
In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends in September is running 9.1% below last year’s pace. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will total a slightly smaller $3 trillion. The deficits in both years were bloated by the multitrillion-dollar spending packages the government has passed to combat the economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.