astrazeneca-shot-produced-in-eu-authorized-by-continent;-indian-made-version-not-recognized

Reuters

UPDATE 2-EU regulator weighing mixing COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses

Europe’s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing schedules of COVID-19 vaccines with doses from different manufacturers, saying it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster shot would be needed. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) did say both doses of two-shot coronavirus vaccines, such as those from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna, are needed to protect against the fast-spreading Delta variant.