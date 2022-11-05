Aston Villa team news & predicted line-up vs Manchester United

Aston Villa head into the game sat 16th in the Premier League and with just three wins to their name from 13.

Villa have 12 points and are currently just one point above the relegation zone.

Sunday’s match will also be Unai Emery’s first game in the dugout following his switch from Villarreal.

Ahead of the game with Manchester United, 101GreatGoals has provided the latest Aston Villa team news.

Aston Villa predicted XI vs Manchester UnitedAston Villa team news vs Manchester UnitedEmiliano MartinezSuffered a concussion after clashing with Tyrone Mings vs Newcastle. He carried on for five minutes but what was then withdrawn.

Villa’s then-caretaker boss Aaron Danks said after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat: “We’ve got a very professional medical staff who assessed him and he was OK to continue.

“Obviously things changed and there was a delayed onset of something that meant he had to come off.”

Boubacar KamaraKamara was injured in a 1-0 win over Southampton back in September and is expected to be out until after the World Cup.

“Bouba will be missing until after the World Cup, unfortunately, so that’s a huge blow,” Steven Gerrard said on September 30.

Diego CarlosDiego Carlos played just two games for Villa before rupturing his ACL.

There is no return date currently set for the centre-back.

Lucas DigneDigne was injured after facing Southampton last month, but returned to the matchday squad last time out and came off the bench in the loss to Newcastle.

Ludwig AugustinssonLudwig could return vs Manchester United after picking up a hamstring injury in early October:

“Ludwig will be out for probably around three weeks; he’s got a hamstring injury on the back of the Leeds game,” Steven Gerrard said on October 6.

