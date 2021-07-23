Aston Martin to debut electric sports car in 2025, CEO says – Green Car Reports

An Aston Martin electric car due in 2025 will replace one of the automaker’s current front-engine sports cars, CEO Tobias Moers said in an interview with Automotive News Europe (subscription required) published Tuesday.

The British automaker said in March that it was working on an electric sports car and an electric crossover, with the sports car scheduled to arrive in 2025. Moers confirmed this model will be a direct replacement for one of Aston’s current sports cars, meaning the DB11, DBS, or Vantage.

The DB11 is the most likely candidate. It’s the oldest of the trio (having launched in 2016), and is positioned as a more luxurious grand tourer, meaning the extra weight of a battery pack will be easier to justify.

2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR

The second EV is expected in 2026, and could be a variant of the current Aston Martin DBX crossover, or a standalone model. Moers previously said a plug-in hybrid version of the DBX would launch in 2023.

Aston said in March that it expects 95% of its lineup to be electrified (meaning hybrid or all-electric) by 2030, with the remaining 5% retaining gasoline-only powertrains limited to track use.

In the interview, Moers indicated that all of Aston’s sports cars will go electric at some point, but perhaps not for a while.

“The succession of our traditional sports segment has to be fully electric, no doubt,” Moers said, but noted that many of the current sports cars will survive longer than originally planned.

2020 Aston Martin Rapide E at the 2018/2019 Formula E Monaco ePrix

Under previous CEO Andy Palmer, who brought significant EV experience from Nissan, Aston attempted to launch an electric version of its Rapide sedan as the first step toward electrification.

Dubbed the Rapide E, it was due to launch in 2019, but was canceled just months short of deliveries. Aston had to find a new development partner in Williams Advanced Engineering after Faraday Future backer LeEco pulled out.

As a small independent automaker, Aston has had fewer resources to develop electrified powertrains. An expanded partnership with Mercedes-Benz announced in 2020 will give Aston access to more shared components (it already uses Mercedes engines), and gives Mercedes a 20% stake in the British firm.