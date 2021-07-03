‘Assassins in Need’ Fundraiser Raising Money for Mental Health – GameRant

2020 saw the release of several video games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but far more were delayed or pushed out of their release windows. This is in no surprise and in no small part due to COVID 19’s impact on the gaming industry, but perhaps more importantly, its impact on the lives of the people who make up the gaming industry. It’s with this in mind that several members of the greater Assassin’s Creed community have come together to raise money and awareness for those impacted mentally.

The 2021 Assassin’s Creed community fundraiser, dubbed “Assassins in Need,” will be supporting the World Federation for Mental Health, in collaboration with several content creators and community members. The Ones Who Came Before, a highly-respected Assassin’s Creed community, began this fundraise and has joined up with several others, including AccessTheAnimus and over 20 content creators among others, to raise money and awareness for Mental Health.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The money is in donation to the aforementioned Mental Health organization, which is an “international, multi-professional non-governmental organization.” It was founded in 1948, around the same time as the United Nations and The World Health Organization. On the World Federation’s website, it lists three primary goals: to heighten public awareness about mental health’s importance while improving the understanding and attitude toward mental disorders, to promote mental health and prevent mental disorders, and to improve the care, treatment, and recovery of people with mental disorders.

The Ones Who Came Before community aims to raise money for causes related to the franchise every year, and as many in the community are aware, mental health over the past year has taken its tole. Last year, it raised 530 British Pounds (or roughly $732 US dollars) for The Italian Red Cross as it deal with the pandemic. Its goal for the World Federation for Mental Health is 550 British Pounds (or roughly $760 dollars). For those who are willing to donate to the cause, which has raised nearly 70% of its goal in 4 days, please click here.

Every donation will be helpful, and fans should keep an eye out to see which Assassin’s Creed content creators are taking part, likely via TOWCB’s social media as more surprises are reportedly planned. It remains to be seen exactly what those are, but the greater community coming together for a good cause is something that is heartwarming to see.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Assassin’s Creed Sisterhood Explained

Source: World Federation for Mental Health, Assassins in Need GoFundMe





Email



Red Dead Redemption 2 Fan Finds Legendary Squirrel in Real Life

About The Author