Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Kickstarter Brings Orlog Dice Game To Life – GameRant

There’s a lot to do in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and not all of it involves killing Saxons. Whenever Eivor feels like they might need a break from high adventure, they can fall back on the dice game called Orlog. Two players compete head to head in a battle to remove the other player’s life points. This is done by rolling dice to gain axes and arrows that deal damage to the enemy or helmets and shield that block the enemy’s attacks. This little mini game is surprisingly fun, and now a Kickstarter from PureArts is bringing Orlog to life.

For those that aren’t familiar with the name, PureArts is most commonly associated with collectible figurines. This adaptation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s Orlog dice game will be one of its first forays into the world of board games. That said, players won’t need to worry about the quality of the content, as it seems like a direct translation from the game in Valhalla.

The Orlog Dice Game Kickstarter campaign ends on July 27th, and interested players can back it here.

AC Valhalla Orlog Dice Game – Standard Pledge

There are two main types of pledges players can make in order to support the Orlog Dice Game project, as well as a third option for those that act quickly. The standard pledge is called Orlog Dice Game, and costs CA$ 49. Players that pledge within the first 48 hours can get the early bird price, which is CA$ 44. It includes the following:

Designed cardboard box

2 Wooden dice bowls

32 cardboard stones for health counters

50 Tokens

2 sets of 20 God Favor cards

2 Acrylic dice sets

1 Game coin

AC Valhalla Orlog Dice Game: Tavern Edition

The other option is for players that want to splurge a bit more, or those that consider themselves Orlog super fans. Dubbed the Orlog Dice Game: Tavern Edition, it includes everything listed above but also comes with a linen game mat and horn replica with a wooden base. This more expensive option costs a hefty CA$ 249, but these collectibles are Kickstarter exclusive and this is a great way to support the creation of the game.

AC Valhalla Orlog Dice Game – Stretch Goals

Alongside these two pledge options, all pledges will also include any unlocked stretch goals. The campaign was attempting to raise CA$ 75K, but excited fans have already pledged over CA$ 400K. Because of this, backers will also be treated to the following

Stone Health Counters ( CA$ 100K)

Metal Game Coin (CA$ 200K)

Two Linen Dice Pouches (CA$ 250K)

Glow in the Dark Dice (CA$ 300K)

Orlog Champion Coin and Bracket Template (CA$ 400K)

At the time of writing, fans have pledged about CA$ 430K, and famed figurine creator PureArts has announced that it will be adding more stretch goals as backers continue to raise money. Given that the Kickstarter hasn’t been up for that long, it seems likely that it will hit CA$ 500K without much trouble. The final product is scheduled to be delivered during the holiday season, hopefully in time for Christmas.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

