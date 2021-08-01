Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Director Will Be Directing The Dead Space Remake – TheGamer

Eric Baptizat, the game director on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will be steering Ishimura for the new remake of Dead Space.

For almost 16 years, Baptizat has worked with Ubisoft as a game director, as well as a lead game designer for not only Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but other games in the the Assassin’s Creed franchise, such as Origins, Unity and Black Flag.

However, according to his LinkedIn profile, Baptizat has not been working for Ubisoft since April of this year and is now employed with Electronic Arts’ Motive Studio, as a game director for the new remake of Dead Space.

Dead Space was originally released in 2008. It is a survival horror video game where you play as starship systems engineer, Isaac Clarke. Clarke is plagued with hallucinations of his missing ex-girlfriend as he has to navigate the space ship and battle Necromorphs, which are essentially creepy alien zombies.

It seems as though horror games – particularly survival horror games – are back on the rise after most AAA developers seemed to stop making them towards the end of the ‘00s. One example was the release of Doki Doki Literature Club Plus – an expansion of the original terrifying visual novel game – last month, which was met with much critical acclaim, albeit the game’s launch did have a few technical issues. In other scary news, Ad Infinitum – a WWI horror game – was seemingly cancelled back in 2019, recently released a “re-reveal” trailer and is set to be released in 2023.

In Ubisoft news, until August 4, players can explore different worlds and different eras in history at a huge discount. Ubisoft is currently having a Travel Sale, in which you can get up to 80% off on some of its most popular games, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion.

